Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Soldiers from the 11th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) and 128th Aviation Brigade, unload food kits from an Oshkosh Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck during a Thanksgiving turkey give-away at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 16, 2023. The Soldiers volunteered their time to help unload and hand out frozen turkeys and food kits to military families to start off the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

