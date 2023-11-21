Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Hall, 11th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) company 1st sergeant, directs Spc. Deonte Branham 11th TB(X) forklift operator, where to place the pallet of food kits during a Thanksgiving turkey give-away at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 16, 2023. The 11th TB(X) helped pass out approximately 400 food kits and 200 frozen turkeys to military families on the Fort Eustis side of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

