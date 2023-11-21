Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army [Image 5 of 7]

    Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Hall, 11th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) company 1st sergeant, directs Spc. Deonte Branham 11th TB(X) forklift operator, where to place the pallet of food kits during a Thanksgiving turkey give-away at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 16, 2023. The 11th TB(X) helped pass out approximately 400 food kits and 200 frozen turkeys to military families on the Fort Eustis side of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 10:52
    Photo ID: 8145554
    VIRIN: 231116-F-QI804-1037
    Resolution: 5793x3854
    Size: 12.05 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Selfless Service; That's Classic Army [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Service
    Thanksgiving
    Ft. Eustis
    Turkeys
    JBLE
    Pass-out

