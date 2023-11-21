Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army [Image 4 of 7]

    Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jason Davis, 128th Aviation Brigade aircraft power train repair air instructor, and Staff Sgt. Ian Brown 128th Aviation Brigade AH-64E armament/avionics/electrical repair instructor, load a frozen turkey and food kits into a car during the Thanksgiving turkey give-away at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 16, 2023. Every turkey was accompanied with two food kits for each military family that came to the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 10:52
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
    Service
    Thanksgiving
    Ft. Eustis
    Turkeys
    JBLE
    Pass-out

