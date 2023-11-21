Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jason Davis, 128th Aviation Brigade aircraft power train repair air instructor, and Staff Sgt. Ian Brown 128th Aviation Brigade AH-64E armament/avionics/electrical repair instructor, load a frozen turkey and food kits into a car during the Thanksgiving turkey give-away at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 16, 2023. Every turkey was accompanied with two food kits for each military family that came to the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
