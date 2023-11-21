JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Lombardi 11th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) company commander, carries food kits from the Oshkosh Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck to the distribution station during a Thanksgiving turkey give-away at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 16, 2023. Fort Eustis gives out frozen turkeys along with food kits annually to start off the season of giving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 10:52
|Photo ID:
|8145552
|VIRIN:
|231116-F-QI804-1011
|Resolution:
|5935x3949
|Size:
|12.93 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
