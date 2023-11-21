JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Lombardi 11th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) company commander, carries food kits from the Oshkosh Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck to the distribution station during a Thanksgiving turkey give-away at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 16, 2023. Fort Eustis gives out frozen turkeys along with food kits annually to start off the season of giving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 10:52 Photo ID: 8145552 VIRIN: 231116-F-QI804-1011 Resolution: 5935x3949 Size: 12.93 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.