    Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army [Image 2 of 7]

    Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Cpl. George Sanders, 11th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) Oshkosh Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck operator, unloads food kits from the raised pallets during a Thanksgiving turkey give-away at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 16, 2023. The HEMTT offers the power, versatility and safety needed for mission success with cargo, refueler, load handling system, recovery, light equipment transporter, guided missile transporter and Multiple Launch Rocket System resupply truck variations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 10:52
    Photo ID: 8145551
    VIRIN: 231116-F-QI804-1023
    Resolution: 5273x3425
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Service
    Thanksgiving
    Ft. Eustis
    Turkeys
    JBLE
    Pass-out

