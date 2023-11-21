Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Cpl. George Sanders, 11th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) Oshkosh Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck operator, unloads food kits from the raised pallets during a Thanksgiving turkey give-away at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 16, 2023. The HEMTT offers the power, versatility and safety needed for mission success with cargo, refueler, load handling system, recovery, light equipment transporter, guided missile transporter and Multiple Launch Rocket System resupply truck variations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

