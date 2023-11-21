Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Spc. Sir Creech 11th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) cargo specialist loads a frozen turkey into a car during the Thanksgiving turkey give-away at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 16, 2023. Immediately after unit training, the 11th TB(X) volunteered to help pass out frozen turkeys and food kits to military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

