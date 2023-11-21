JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Spc. Sir Creech 11th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) cargo specialist loads a frozen turkey into a car during the Thanksgiving turkey give-away at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 16, 2023. Immediately after unit training, the 11th TB(X) volunteered to help pass out frozen turkeys and food kits to military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 10:52
|Photo ID:
|8145555
|VIRIN:
|231116-F-QI804-1072
|Resolution:
|4371x3211
|Size:
|8.09 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Selfless Service; That’s Classic Army [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
