Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    231122-F-EU579-1001 [Image 13 of 14]

    231122-F-EU579-1001

    UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Gregory Walker 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    More than 700 Airmen assigned to Flights 1-17, graduated from U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, November 21-22, 2023. The events mark the return to multi-squadron ceremonies. Gen. David W. Allvin, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gregory T. Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 16:33
    Photo ID: 8139726
    VIRIN: 231122-F-EU579-1001
    Resolution: 4389x2926
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 231122-F-EU579-1001 [Image 14 of 14], by Gregory Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    231122-F-OE124-2052
    231122-F-JH281-1118
    231122-F-OE124-2013
    231122-F-EU579-1027
    231122-F-OE124-2044
    231122-F-EU579-1022
    231122-F-EU579-1019
    231122-F-EU579-1018
    231122-F-EU579-1011
    231122-F-EU579-1010
    231122-F-EU579-1007
    231122-F-EU579-1002
    231122-F-EU579-1001
    USAF Basic Military Training Graduation Ceremony: Flights 1-17

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lackland
    basic military training
    JBSA-Lackland
    BMT
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
    BMT graduation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT