More than 700 Airmen assigned to Flights 1-17, graduated from U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, November 21-22, 2023. The events mark the return to multi-squadron ceremonies. Gen. David W. Allvin, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gregory T. Walker)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2023 16:33
|Photo ID:
|8139726
|VIRIN:
|231122-F-EU579-1001
|Resolution:
|4389x2926
|Size:
|7.79 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 231122-F-EU579-1001 [Image 14 of 14], by Gregory Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
