231122-F-OE124-2013

Senior Master Sgt. Ladiwina Gilly, greets Chief of Staff of the Air Force David W. Allvin and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass. Gilliy is the Recruiting Schoolhouse superintendent and showcased recruiting training and processes during a visit to the 344th Training Squadron, Nov. 22, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Cotto)

