Chief of Staff of the Air Force David W. Allvin and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass show their enthusiasm for recruiting during a visit to the 344th Training Squadron, Nov. 22, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Cotto)
This work, 231122-F-OE124-2052 [Image 14 of 14], by Jonathan Cotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
