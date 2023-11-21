231122-F-JH281-1118

General Curtis greeted the Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Allvin and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass. General Curtis was commissioned in 1955. His last assignment was the commander of the San Antonio Air Logistics Center at former Kelly Air Force Base. He retired in 1989.(U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

