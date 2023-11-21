231122-F-EU579-1002

More than 700 Airmen assigned to Flights 1-17, graduated from U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, November 21-22, 2023. The events mark the return to multi-squadron ceremonies. Gen. David W. Allvin, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gregory T. Walker)

