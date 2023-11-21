231122-F-EU579-1022

Gen. David W. Allvin, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visited Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 22. During their visit the leadership team toured a Basic Military Training dormitory. While there observing a trainee’s bed and locker area, Allvin decided to “pull a 341” for the trainee who is only in their second week of training. He indicated on the 341 that “this is impressive … keep pushing” and signed it “CSAF #23.” The 341 is used in BMT to document performance discrepancies and excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gregory T. Walker)

