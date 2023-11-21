231122-F-EU579-1027

Gen. David W. Allvin, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visited Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 22. During their visit the leadership team toured a Basic Military Training dormitory and had the opportunity to speak with trainees in their second week. Throughout the visit Allvin emphasized the importance of service in the U.S. Air Force, highlighting the commitment and dedication of the next generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gregory T. Walker)

