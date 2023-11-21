Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    231122-F-EU579-1027 [Image 4 of 14]

    231122-F-EU579-1027

    UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Gregory Walker 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. David W. Allvin, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visited Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 22. During their visit the leadership team toured a Basic Military Training dormitory and had the opportunity to speak with trainees in their second week. Throughout the visit Allvin emphasized the importance of service in the U.S. Air Force, highlighting the commitment and dedication of the next generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gregory T. Walker)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 16:33
    Photo ID: 8139717
    VIRIN: 231122-F-EU579-1027
    Resolution: 5430x3620
    Size: 9 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Lackland
    basic military training
    JBSA-Lackland
    BMT
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
    BMT graduation

