Gen. David W. Allvin, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, administers the Oath of Enlistment at the U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training graduation ceremony Nov. 22. More than 700 Airmen assigned to Flights 1-17, graduated from BMT at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, November 21-22, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gregory T. Walker)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2023 16:33
|Photo ID:
|8139724
|VIRIN:
|231122-F-EU579-1007
|Resolution:
|3196x2131
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 231122-F-EU579-1007 [Image 14 of 14], by Gregory Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
