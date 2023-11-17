CSG-15 Tours TR Radio

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 13, 2023) Rear Adm. Bill Daly, commander, right, Carrier Strike Group 15, speaks with U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jacob Thorson, from Tucson, Ariz., in the in the radio room aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 13, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Craig Z. Rodarte)

