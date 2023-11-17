CSG 9 Takes Flight

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 13, 2023) Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, top right, commander, Carrier Strike Group 9, prepares to fly in an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 13, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

