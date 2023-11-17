Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSG 9 Takes Flight [Image 11 of 16]

    CSG 9 Takes Flight

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Seaman Adina Phebus 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 13, 2023) Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, top right, commander, Carrier Strike Group 9, prepares to fly in an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 13, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 02:46
    Photo ID: 8129580
    VIRIN: 231113-N-EQ851-1114
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSG 9 Takes Flight [Image 16 of 16], by SN Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TR Gun Shoot
    TR Flight Ops
    TR Flight Ops
    TR Gun Shoot
    Theodore Roosevelt XO with Night Vision
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    Fuel Valve Maintenance on the TR
    Feeding CVN 71
    CSG-15 Tours TR Radio

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Ocean
    integration
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    CSG-9
    CSG-15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT