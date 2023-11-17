TR Gun Shoot

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 12, 2023) ¬¬U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Seaman Gavin Perro, from Sanford, Maine, shoots an M16 rifle during a gun shoot exercise in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 12, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

