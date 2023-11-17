Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TR Gun Shoot [Image 4 of 16]

    TR Gun Shoot

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eduardo Torres 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 12, 2023) ¬¬U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Seaman Gavin Perro, from Sanford, Maine, shoots an M16 rifle during a gun shoot exercise in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 12, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 02:46
    Photo ID: 8129573
    VIRIN: 231112-N-FK754-1117
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 619.95 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TR Gun Shoot [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Eduardo Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TR Gun Shoot
    TR Flight Ops
    TR Flight Ops
    TR Gun Shoot
    Theodore Roosevelt XO with Night Vision
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    Fuel Valve Maintenance on the TR
    Feeding CVN 71
    CSG-15 Tours TR Radio

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Ocean
    integration
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    CSG-9
    CSG-15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT