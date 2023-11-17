Theodore Roosevelt XO with Night Vision

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 12, 2023) U.S. Navy Capt. Kyle Aduskevich, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), looks through night vision goggles during a fast rope exercise, Nov. 12, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

