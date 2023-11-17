Feeding CVN 71

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Shante Rowe, from Avon, Colo., prepares dinner for the crew aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 13, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John A. Miller)

