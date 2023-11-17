Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Feeding CVN 71 [Image 15 of 16]

    Feeding CVN 71

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Shante Rowe, from Avon, Colo., prepares dinner for the crew aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 13, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John A. Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 02:46
    Photo ID: 8129584
    VIRIN: 231113-N-VA505-1073
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Feeding CVN 71 [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TR Gun Shoot
    TR Flight Ops
    TR Flight Ops
    TR Gun Shoot
    Theodore Roosevelt XO with Night Vision
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    CSG 9 Takes Flight
    Fuel Valve Maintenance on the TR
    Feeding CVN 71
    CSG-15 Tours TR Radio

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Pacific Ocean
    integration
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    CSG-9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT