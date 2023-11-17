PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Adam Sack, from Whitby, Colo., changes a fuel valve on an EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 13, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John A. Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2023 Date Posted: 11.18.2023 02:46 Photo ID: 8129583 VIRIN: 231113-N-VA505-1029 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 1016.44 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fuel Valve Maintenance on the TR [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.