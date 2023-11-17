PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 11, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, flies over the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 11, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Krescent Peters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.18.2023 02:46 Photo ID: 8129571 VIRIN: 231111-N-SP932-1350 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 760.77 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TR Flight Ops [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Krescent Peters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.