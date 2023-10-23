Yokota schools, community step-up to end bullying

Yokota students walk around the Yokota High School track during the Yokota Walk Against Bullying at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 26, 2023. October is National Bullying Prevention Month, which provides an important chance for students and community members to show their support in ending bullying within schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)
