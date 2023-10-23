Yokota students walk together during the Yokota Walk Against Bullying at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 26, 2023. Students, teachers, and community members were invited to participate in the walk against bullying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2023 19:55
|Photo ID:
|8098728
|VIRIN:
|231026-F-SL055-1057
|Resolution:
|6548x5405
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota schools, community step-up to end bullying [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
