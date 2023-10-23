Yokota students hold colorful signs while walking along the Yokota High School track, Oct. 26, 2023, during the Yokota Walk Against Bullying at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Students, teachers, and community members continuously walked the track in support of ending bullying while music and anti-bullying messages played over a loudspeaker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.31.2023 19:55 Photo ID: 8098726 VIRIN: 231026-F-QX174-1252 Resolution: 2699x1852 Size: 671.71 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota schools, community step-up to end bullying [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.