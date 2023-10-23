Yokota schools, community step-up to end bullying

Yokota students run and walk during the Yokota Walk Against Bullying at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 26, 2023. The students continuously walked the track in support of ending bullying while music and anti-bullying messages played over a loudspeaker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)

