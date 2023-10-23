Yokota students walk along the Yokota High School track, Oct. 26, 2023, during the Yokota Walk Against Bullying at Yokota Air Base, Japan. October is National Bullying Prevention Month, an opportunity to encourage students, teachers, and community members alike to stand up against bullying in schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.31.2023 19:55 Photo ID: 8098724 VIRIN: 231026-F-QX174-1019 Resolution: 2792x1790 Size: 1.25 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota schools, community step-up to end bullying [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.