Yokota schools, community step-up to end bullying

Yokota students run, skip, and walk along the Yokota High School track, Oct. 26, 2023, during the Yokota Walk Against Bullying at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Students, teachers, and community members were encouraged to wear orange and make signs in support of standing up against bullying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)
