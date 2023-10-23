Yokota schools, community step-up to end bullying

A participant wears an orange shirt printed with “Team Yokota Stands United Against Bullying” while walking along the Yokota High School track, Oct. 26, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The Yokota Walk Against Bullying is one of many ways members can draw attention to the issue of bullying and reduce the stigma of reporting or standing up against it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

