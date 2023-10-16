ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023

231004-N-DI326-1007 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 4, 2023) Cmdr. Ilbae Kim, left, commanding officer of the Republic of Korea Navy Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073), tours Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific (NSTCP) Det. Guam, Oct. 4, 2023. NSTCP Det. Guam provides training for Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 and submarines deployed throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)

