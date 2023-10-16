Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023 [Image 13 of 20]

    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023

    GUAM

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Lt. Eric Uhden 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    231004-N-DI326-1007 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 4, 2023) Cmdr. Ilbae Kim, left, commanding officer of the Republic of Korea Navy Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073), tours Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific (NSTCP) Det. Guam, Oct. 4, 2023. NSTCP Det. Guam provides training for Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 and submarines deployed throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US, ROK Conduct Exercise Silent Shark

    guam
    submarine
    subpac
    pacificsubs
    silentshark2023

