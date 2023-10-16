231004-N-DI326-1007 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 4, 2023) Cmdr. Ilbae Kim, left, commanding officer of the Republic of Korea Navy Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073), tours Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific (NSTCP) Det. Guam, Oct. 4, 2023. NSTCP Det. Guam provides training for Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 and submarines deployed throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2023 20:38
|Photo ID:
|8083278
|VIRIN:
|231003-N-DI326-1008
|Resolution:
|5168x3691
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023 [Image 20 of 20], by LT Eric Uhden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US, ROK Conduct Exercise Silent Shark
