Date Taken: 09.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.21.2023 20:38 Photo ID: 8083268 VIRIN: 230902-N-VC599-1024 Resolution: 5870x3913 Size: 1.46 MB Location: GU

Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023 [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.