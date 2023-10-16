230928-N-VC599-1086 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 28, 2023) Cmdr. Ilbae Kim, commanding officer of the Republic of Korea Navy Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073), greets members of the Guam Visitors Bureau cultural dance troupe after the submarine arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam, Sept. 28, 2023. Exercise Silent Shark 2023 integrates U.S. and Republic of Korea anti-submarine warfare assets to bolster relations and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.21.2023 20:38 Photo ID: 8083274 VIRIN: 230902-N-VC599-1086 Resolution: 5037x3226 Size: 1.02 MB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023 [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.