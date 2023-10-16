ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023

230928-N-VC599-1046 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 28, 2023) Cmdr. James Tuthil, left, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), welcomes Cmdr. Ilbae Kim, commanding officer of the Republic of Korea Navy Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) to U.S. Naval Base Guam, Sept. 28, 2023. Annapolis is one of multiple submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15. Annapolis is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

