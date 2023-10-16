US, ROK Conduct Exercise Silent Shark

NAVAL BASE GUAM — The U.S. and Republic of Korea (ROK) navies completed the biennial combined theater anti-submarine warfare exercise Silent Shark in the vicinity of Guam, Oct. 22.



The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754) and Sonwonil-class diesel-electric submarine ROKS Jung Ji (SS 073), along with maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft from the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 and ROK Navy squadron 611, participated in the exercise to increase interoperability between the navies in the undersea domain and to provide opportunities to enhance the use of submarine tracking and engagement as a tool to maintain stability throughout the Western Pacific region.



"We significantly increased our ability to carry out joint operations for TASW through fierce, realistic training," said Cmdr. Kim Il-bae, commanding officer, ROKS Jung Ji. "We will deter enemy aggression and are ready to firmly defend our seas."



The exercise reflects the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, and complements the many exercises, training, operations and other military cooperation activities conducted by U.S. submarine forces with the Republic of Korea navy.



“These combined training events maintain our readiness at a high level,” said Cmdr. James Fulks, commanding officer, USS Topeka. “Our increasing interoperability with ROK submarines promotes democracy and provides security for the region.”



Jung Ji also executed several scheduled port visits at U.S. Naval Base Guam, where the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) served as the host vessel.



During the in-port periods, the ROK submarine’s leadership spoke with various area commanders including Capt. Carl Trask, commander, Submarine Squadron 15, and Capt. Brent Spillner, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). Additionally, Jung Ji’s crew practiced seamanship and tactical maneuvers in the submarine trainer at Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific Detachment Guam, hosted tours of their vessel, toured Annapolis, and explored the local area.



Silent Shark has been conducted biennially since 2007. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the U.S-ROK alliance.



Commander, Submarine Group 7 directs forward-deployed, combat-capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 7, visit www.csp.navy.mil/csg7/

