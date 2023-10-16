231004-N-VC599-1014 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 4, 2023) Cmdr. James Tuthill, left, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), welcomes Cmdr. Ilbae Kim, commanding officer of the Republic of Korea Navy Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073), during a visit aboard Annapolis, Oct. 4, 2023. Annapolis is one of multiple submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15. Annapolis is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2023 Date Posted: 10.21.2023 20:38 Photo ID: 8083277 VIRIN: 231004-N-VC599-1014 Resolution: 5916x3846 Size: 1019.54 KB Location: GU Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023 [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.