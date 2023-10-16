Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023 [Image 12 of 20]

    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023

    GUAM

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    231004-N-VC599-1014 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 4, 2023) Cmdr. James Tuthill, left, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), welcomes Cmdr. Ilbae Kim, commanding officer of the Republic of Korea Navy Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073), during a visit aboard Annapolis, Oct. 4, 2023. Annapolis is one of multiple submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15. Annapolis is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    US, ROK Conduct Exercise Silent Shark

    guam
    submarine
    subpac
    pacificsubs
    silentshark2023

