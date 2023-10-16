ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023

231004-N-DI326-1007 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 4, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Republic of Korea Navy Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073), participate in classroom training at Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific (NSTCP) Det. Guam, Oct. 4, 2023. NSTCP Det. Guam provides training for Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 and submarines deployed throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)

