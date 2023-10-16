Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023 [Image 8 of 20]

    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023

    GUAM

    09.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    230928-N-VC599-1060 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 28, 2023) A performer from the Guam Visitors Bureau cultural dance troupe presents a gift to Lt. Cmdr. Heekwan Beom, executive officer of the Republic of Korea Navy Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073), after the submarine arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam, Sept. 28, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.21.2023 20:38
    Photo ID: 8083273
    VIRIN: 230902-N-VC599-1060
    Resolution: 4518x3210
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023 [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023
    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023
    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023
    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023
    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023
    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023
    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023
    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023
    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023
    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023
    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023
    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023
    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023
    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023
    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023
    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023
    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023
    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023
    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023
    ROK Sonwonil-class submarine ROKS Jeong Ji (SS 073) arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guam for Silent Shark 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US, ROK Conduct Exercise Silent Shark

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    guam
    submarine
    subpac
    pacificsubs
    silentshark2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT