Over 200 women gathered to listen to the various women-led panels on different career fields, the future of the Air Force, efforts to increase combat readiness and equality, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance at the Torch Athena conference on September 19th, 2023. The three-day event aims to leverage education to enact change and inspire warfighter Airmen of the future. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt.Lauren Niemi)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 21:43
|Photo ID:
|8060963
|VIRIN:
|230919-F-NI079-7103
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|995.51 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inaugural Torch Athena Conference Brings Female Airmen and Guardians Together [Image 14 of 14], by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
