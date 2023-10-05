Over 200 women gathered to listen to the various women-led panels on different career fields, the future of the Air Force, efforts to increase combat readiness and equality, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance at the Torch Athena conference on September 19th, 2023. The three-day event aims to leverage education to enact change and inspire warfighter Airmen of the future. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt.Lauren Niemi)

Date Taken: 09.19.2023
Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
This work, Inaugural Torch Athena Conference Brings Female Airmen and Guardians Together, by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi