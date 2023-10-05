Inaugural Torch Athena Conference Brings Female Airmen and Guardians Together

Audience members listen in on a panel during the Torch Athena Conference at Kelly Field, Texas, on September 19th, 2023. The three-day event aims to leverage education to enact change and inspire diverse female warfighter Airmen of the future. The three-day event aims to leverage education to enact change and inspire warfighter Airmen of the future. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi)
|09.19.2023
|10.06.2023 21:43
|8060961
|230919-F-NI079-7899
|3936x2624
|797.77 KB
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|1
|0
