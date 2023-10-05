Audience members listen in on a panel during the Torch Athena Conference at Kelly Field, Texas, on September 19th, 2023. The three-day event aims to leverage education to enact change and inspire diverse female warfighter Airmen of the future. The three-day event aims to leverage education to enact change and inspire warfighter Airmen of the future. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.06.2023 21:43 Photo ID: 8060961 VIRIN: 230919-F-NI079-7899 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 797.77 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inaugural Torch Athena Conference Brings Female Airmen and Guardians Together [Image 14 of 14], by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.