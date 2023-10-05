Inaugural Torch Athena Conference Brings Female Airmen and Guardians Together

An F-16 from the 149th Fighter Wing is parked at Kelly Field, Texas, on September 21st, 2023 for the Torch Athena Girls in Aviation Celebration. About 400 local students attended the Girls in Aviation celebration, which showcased women from across Air Education and Training Command and their aircraft. The three-day event aims to leverage education to enact change and inspire warfighter Airmen of the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi)

