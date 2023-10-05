Inaugural Torch Athena Conference Brings Female Airmen and Guardians Together

TSgt Brittany Ward, 366 TRS Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge, 1st Lt. Claire Swanson, F-15 student pilot and Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training alumna, and Maj. Brittny Barney, 71st Special Operations Squadron, wait to answer questions about the military lifestyle at the Torch Athena Girls in Aviation Celebration at Kelly Field, Texas, on September 21st, 2023. About 400 local students attended the Girls in Aviation celebration, which showcased women from across Air Education and Training Command and their aircraft. The three-day event aims to leverage education to enact change and inspire warfighter Airmen of the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi)

