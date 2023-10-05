Inaugural Torch Athena Conference Brings Female Airmen and Guardians Together

The “Fly Like a Girl” patch was given to all active duty who were a part of the Torch Athena Conference and Girls in Aviation Day of Celebration at Kelly Field, Texas, on September 21st, 2023. About 400 local students attended the Girls in Aviation celebration, which showcased women from across Air Education and Training Command and their aircraft. The three-day event aims to leverage education to enact change and inspire warfighter Airmen of the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi)

