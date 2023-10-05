Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass and SMSgt Danielle Downs speak about the importance of women in the Air Force at the Torch Athena conference at Kelly Field, Texas, on September 19th, 2023. The three-day event aims to leverage education to enact change and inspire warfighter Airmen of the future. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 21:43
|Photo ID:
|8060966
|VIRIN:
|230919-F-NI079-5370
|Resolution:
|1968x1312
|Size:
|209.47 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inaugural Torch Athena Conference Brings Female Airmen and Guardians Together [Image 14 of 14], by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
