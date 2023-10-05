Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inaugural Torch Athena Conference Brings Female Airmen and Guardians Together [Image 10 of 14]

    Inaugural Torch Athena Conference Brings Female Airmen and Guardians Together

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brittany Ward, 366 TRS Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge, 1st Lt. Claire Swanson, 114th Fighter Squadron and Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training alumna, and Maj. Brittny Barney, 71st Special Operations Squadron, wait to answer questions about the military lifestyle at the Torch Athena Girls in Aviation Celebration at Kelly Field, Texas, on September 21st, 2023. About 400 local students attended the Girls in Aviation celebration, which showcased women from across Air Education and Training Command and their aircraft. The three-day event aims to leverage education to enact change and inspire warfighter Airmen of the future.(U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 21:43
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
