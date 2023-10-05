Inaugural Torch Athena Conference Brings Female Airmen and Guardians Together

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brittany Ward, Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge of the Power Production Course in the 366th TRS, poses in front of an F-16 from the 149th Fighter Wing at the Girls in Aviation Celebration at Kelly Field, Texas, on September 21st, 2023. About 400 local students attended the Girls in Aviation celebration, which showcased women from across Air Education and Training Command and their aircraft. The three-day event aims to leverage education to enact change and inspire warfighter Airmen of the future. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi)

