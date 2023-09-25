18 CSSB Tests Capabilities, Brings Fuel to Spangdahlem

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, pump JP-8 jet fuel from a M969 semi-trailer tanker into the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron’s fuel storage at Spangdahlem Air Base, Sept. 29, 2023. 18 CSSB tested their ability to draw, mix and test JP-8 jet fuel from the Central Europe Pipeline System’s Bitburg, Germany depot to deliver to Spangdahlem in the event that the base was unable to receive their fuel directly from CEPS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

