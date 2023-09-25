Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18 CSSB Tests Capabilities, Brings Fuel to Spangdahlem [Image 8 of 10]

    18 CSSB Tests Capabilities, Brings Fuel to Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Maxwell Daigle 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, pump JP-8 jet fuel from a M969 semi-trailer tanker into the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron’s fuel storage at Spangdahlem Air Base, Sept. 29, 2023. 18 CSSB tested their ability to draw, mix and test JP-8 jet fuel from the Central Europe Pipeline System’s Bitburg, Germany depot to deliver to Spangdahlem in the event that the base was unable to receive their fuel directly from CEPS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    This work, 18 CSSB Tests Capabilities, Brings Fuel to Spangdahlem [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    16th Sustainment Brigade
    JP-8
    18th Combat Sustainment Battalion
    52nd Logistics Readiness Sqaudron
    Central European Pipeline System

