Sgt. Steve William, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, guides a M1088 Medium Tactical Vehicle towards a Jet-A1 fuel pump at the Central Europe Pipeline System’s Bitburg, Germany depot, Sept. 29, 2023. The vehicle was towing an M969 semi-trailer tank, a fuel servicing tanker capable of receiving, transporting and depositing over 18,900 liters of fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 09:43
|Photo ID:
|8052830
|VIRIN:
|230929-F-AC305-1084
|Resolution:
|4931x3287
|Size:
|10.81 MB
|Location:
|BITBURG, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18 CSSB Tests Capabilities, Brings Fuel to Spangdahlem [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
