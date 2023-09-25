Sgt. Steve William, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, guides a M1088 Medium Tactical Vehicle towards a Jet-A1 fuel pump at the Central Europe Pipeline System’s Bitburg, Germany depot, Sept. 29, 2023. The vehicle was towing an M969 semi-trailer tank, a fuel servicing tanker capable of receiving, transporting and depositing over 18,900 liters of fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 09:43 Photo ID: 8052830 VIRIN: 230929-F-AC305-1084 Resolution: 4931x3287 Size: 10.81 MB Location: BITBURG, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18 CSSB Tests Capabilities, Brings Fuel to Spangdahlem [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.