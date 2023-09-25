18 CSSB Tests Capabilities, Brings Fuel to Spangdahlem

Sgt. Carlos Arvelo, a petroleum supply specialist (left), and Spc. Ryan Colombo, a motor transportation specialist, both assigned to the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, circulate JP-8 jet fuel in a M969 semi-trailer tanker at the Central Europe Pipeline System’s Bitburg, Germany depot, Sept. 29, 2023. The Soldiers circulated the fuel by using the M969’s fuel lines to pump fuel out and back into its tank, which ensures the necessary agents for JP-8 are properly mixed into the Jet-A1 fuel base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

Date Taken: 09.29.2023
Location: BITBURG, RP, DE