Sgt. Latoya Boyce, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, views a fuel sample through a refractometer to conduct a Fuel System Icing Inhibitor (FSII) test at the Central Europe Pipeline System’s Bitburg, Germany depot, Sept. 29, 2023. The FSII test measures the amount of the ice-inhibiting agent present in a jet fuel sample, a necessary test to ensure JP-8 jet fuel for U.S Air Force aircraft is produced properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 09:44 Photo ID: 8052836 VIRIN: 230929-F-AC305-2306 Resolution: 3997x2665 Size: 7.55 MB Location: BITBURG, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18 CSSB Tests Capabilities, Brings Fuel to Spangdahlem [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.