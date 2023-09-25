Sgt. Latoya Boyce, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, views a fuel sample through a refractometer to conduct a Fuel System Icing Inhibitor (FSII) test at the Central Europe Pipeline System’s Bitburg, Germany depot, Sept. 29, 2023. The FSII test measures the amount of the ice-inhibiting agent present in a jet fuel sample, a necessary test to ensure JP-8 jet fuel for U.S Air Force aircraft is produced properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 09:44
|Photo ID:
|8052836
|VIRIN:
|230929-F-AC305-2306
|Resolution:
|3997x2665
|Size:
|7.55 MB
|Location:
|BITBURG, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18 CSSB Tests Capabilities, Brings Fuel to Spangdahlem [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
