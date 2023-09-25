18 CSSB Tests Capabilities, Brings Fuel to Spangdahlem

Sgt. Steve William, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, and a technician at the Central Europe Pipeline System’s (CEPS) Bitburg, Germany depot connect a Jet-A1 fuel pump to a M969 semi-trailer tanker Sept. 29, 2023. CEPS ensures a reliable supply of fuel for use in both air and ground vehicles for military and civilian entities throughout Germany, Belgium, France, Luxembourg and The Netherlands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

