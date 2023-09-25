Spc. Ryan Colombo, a motor transport specialist (left), and Sgt. Robert Lewis, a petroleum supply specialist, both assigned to the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, prepare to pour corrosion inhibitor and lubricity inhibitor into Jet-A1 fuel in a M969 semi-trailer tanker at the Central Europe Pipeline System’s Bitburg, Germany depot, Sept. 29, 2023. Agents designed to inhibit corrosion, ice and static electricity are mixed into the standard Jet-A1 fuel used in commercial aviation to produce the JP-8 fuel used in U.S. Air Force aircraft for improved fire safety and combat survivability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 09:44 Photo ID: 8052831 VIRIN: 230929-F-AC305-1565 Resolution: 4588x3059 Size: 9.72 MB Location: BITBURG, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18 CSSB Tests Capabilities, Brings Fuel to Spangdahlem [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.